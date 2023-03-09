StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CVGI stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

