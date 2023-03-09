StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance
CVGI stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
