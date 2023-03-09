Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

