StockNews.com Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Buy

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 296,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

