Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Stories
