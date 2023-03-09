Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

