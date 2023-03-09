ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
PRQR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.