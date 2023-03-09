StockNews.com Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
GWRS stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also
