StockNews.com Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

GWRS stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

