StockNews.com Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

