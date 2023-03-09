StockNews.com Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
