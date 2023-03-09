Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCII. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.