Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
Trustmark Stock Performance
TRMK stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Transactions at Trustmark
In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trustmark Company Profile
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
