Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

