StockNews.com Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to “Hold”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

FBK opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

