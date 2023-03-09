Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of CARA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

