Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of CARA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.