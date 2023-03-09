SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $105.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $65.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

