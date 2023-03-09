StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

