Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

ESPR opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,141,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

