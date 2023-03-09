Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

SIFY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

