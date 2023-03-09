Jefferies Financial Group Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

