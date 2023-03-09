Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.