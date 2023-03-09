Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

