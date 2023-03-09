Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SWN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.