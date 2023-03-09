Investors Buy Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

NYSE XRX opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

