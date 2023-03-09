Piper Sandler Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.
SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.20.
Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
