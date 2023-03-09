Piper Sandler Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

