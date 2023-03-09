Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

TMP opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

