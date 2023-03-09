Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
TMP opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89.
About Tompkins Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.