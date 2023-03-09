Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 1.2 %

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.