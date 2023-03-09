Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Up 1.2 %
Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
