StockNews.com Lowers Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.