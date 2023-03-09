Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

