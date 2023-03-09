Citigroup Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 2.8 %

XPOF stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582,373.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,860,445 shares of company stock worth $144,225,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $14,005,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,035 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $8,522,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 394,758 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

