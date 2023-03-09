Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $118.48 on Monday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

