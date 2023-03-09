Piper Sandler Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $130.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.64.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westlake by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

