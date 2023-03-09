Citigroup Boosts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

XPOF stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,860,445 shares of company stock worth $144,225,901. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

