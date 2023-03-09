Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

