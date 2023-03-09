Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $154.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

