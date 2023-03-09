TD Cowen Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $189.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $172.63 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,480,591. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

