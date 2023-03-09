Reviewing NU (NU) & Its Rivals

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NU to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NU and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.79 billion -$364.58 million -62.38 NU Competitors $4.25 billion $634.77 million -2.51

NU has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 6 0 2.86 NU Competitors 273 1223 1815 67 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NU and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NU presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.34%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NU has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU’s rivals have a beta of 6.15, meaning that their average stock price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NU and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38% NU Competitors -47.07% 3.55% -0.53%

Summary

NU beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

