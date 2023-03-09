Financial Review: Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radioio and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Radioio and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Radioio.

Volatility & Risk

Radioio has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radioio and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.48 $24.71 million ($0.69) -2.06

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Radioio.

About Radioio

RadioIO, Inc. engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

