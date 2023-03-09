BMO Capital Markets Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $139.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $142.50 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.88.
VMware Stock Performance
Shares of VMW stock opened at $120.20 on Monday. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of VMware
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.