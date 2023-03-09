BMO Capital Markets Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $139.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $142.50 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $120.20 on Monday. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

