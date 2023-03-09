Reviewing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.30 -$47.08 million ($1.92) -2.18

Analyst Recommendations

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 132.06%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A NeuroPace -103.43% -97.12% -39.06%

Summary

NeuroPace beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

