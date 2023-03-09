Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $108.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $18,944,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.7 %

CBRL opened at $111.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

