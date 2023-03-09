Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $92.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

