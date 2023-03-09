Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $92.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.