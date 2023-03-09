Brokerages Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target at $68.14

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($88.30) to €73.00 ($77.66) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($51.06) to €54.00 ($57.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $68.85 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

