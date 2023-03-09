Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $107.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.78.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.