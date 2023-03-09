Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $107.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.78.
WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Woodward Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Woodward stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.
Insider Activity at Woodward
In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
