First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $144.58 Average PT from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.19. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after buying an additional 1,918,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,609,000 after acquiring an additional 862,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

