Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $66.18

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AA opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.