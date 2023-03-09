Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $66.18

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

