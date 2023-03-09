AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $99.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

