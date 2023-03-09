Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price at $393.56

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $338.88 on Monday. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

