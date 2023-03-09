The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $14.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.87. Western Union has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.