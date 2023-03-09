Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $56.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

