Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target at $15,283.20

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,283.20.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.14) to £161.16 ($193.80) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.20) to £151 ($181.58) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($193.60) to £164 ($197.21) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.12) to £150 ($180.38) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $85.34.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

