AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $59.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.31. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

