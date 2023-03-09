Head-To-Head Survey: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) vs. Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A Neovasc $2.55 million 31.86 -$24.89 million ($12.29) -2.41

Neovasc has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 438.62%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Neovasc.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76% Neovasc -1,077.37% -78.98% -56.59%

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Neovasc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

