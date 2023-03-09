National Bankshares Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$37.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland Stock Up 1.5 %

PKI stock opened at C$30.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.72.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 77.38%.

Insider Activity

Parkland Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

