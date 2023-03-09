National Bankshares Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$37.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Parkland Stock Up 1.5 %
PKI stock opened at C$30.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.72.
Parkland Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 77.38%.
Insider Activity
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.