uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $48.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in uniQure by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 181,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in uniQure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.27 on Monday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

